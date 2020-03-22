VIDEO: Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' by the Fire

Neil Diamond took to Twitter to perform Sweet Caroline earlier today. The video features his dog, and Diamond by the fireplace with his guitar.

Watch the video below!

Neil Diamond is an American singer-songwriter and actor. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

He has had ten No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts: "Cracklin' Rosie", "Song Sung Blue", "Longfellow Serenade", "I've Been This Way Before", "If You Know What I Mean", "Desirée", "You Don't Bring Me Flowers", "America", "Yesterday's Songs", and "Heartlight". 38 songs by Diamond have featured in the Top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You