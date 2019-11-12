VIDEO: Music Documentary BLUEBIRD Features Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves

BLUEBIRD, a new documentary hitting theaters on November 15th from Cleopatra Entertainment, has released it's first trailer.

Directed by Brian A. Loschiavo, this film tells the origin stories of megastars like Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, and Garth Brooks while following emerging singer-songwriters as they chase their dreams inside The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville's accidental landmark that has altered the course of music history.

It's theatrical release date is November 15, 2019 and has a VOD release date of December 3, 2019.

It stars Connie Britton, Garth Brooks, Steve Earle, Charles Esten, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Pam Tillis and Trisha Yearwood.

Watch the trailer below!





