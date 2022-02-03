VIDEO: Moore Kismet Drops Video for Tate McRae Co-Written Single 'Parallel Heartbreak'

17-year-old non-binary musical prodigy Moore Kismet (they/them) has shared the music video for stunning new single "Parallel Heartbreak (ft. Pauline Herr)."

Co-written by Multi-Platinum artist Tate McRae, the track was born into existence after Moore Kismet remixed McRae's "slower" in 2021, blossoming a new friendship into a collaboration of original music. "Parallel Heartbreak (ft. Pauline Herr)" is the latest release shared from forthcoming debut album - UNIVERSE - due out this year via Thrive Music.

In 2021, Moore Kismet became the youngest artist to ever perform at both Lollapalooza and Electric Daisy Carnival, and they made their Red Rocks debut alongside personal idol Allison Wonderland. With more major festival dates to be announced, Moore Kismet is already confirmed for this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Lollapalooza Paris. A full list of confirmed dates can be found below.

The DJ, songwriter and producer was featured in Billboard's 21 Under 21 for two consecutive years (2020 & 2021) and in 2020 Dancing Astronaut named Moore Kismet the Breakout Artist of the Year. They have garnered support from some of the biggest media platforms in the world with a feature from Instagram (see below), Billboard and Forbes highlighting 2021 powerhouse single "Rumor (ft. WYN)" on their best songs of the year lists, and prominent playlist cover features on Spotify and Amazon Music.

Watch the new music video here: