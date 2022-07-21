VIDEO: Monica Premieres 'Friends (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)' Music Video

Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum, 25-million-plus selling singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Monica is premiering the official music video for her new single "Friends (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)." Shot in the middle of the desert in California during a sandstorm and freezing cold temperatures, the stunning clip was directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and was choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA).

The video premiered this morning on BET Soul and BET Her, where it is now currently in rotation and can be seen in Times Square today via the Paramount+ billboard. Fans can also head over to Monica's YouTube Channel to watch the video on demand.

"Friends" has streamed more than 5 MILLION times since its release Friday and is the latest single from Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches. Due out Fall 2022, the LP is her ninth studio album and first full-length for her own imprint MonDeenise Music Inc. (MDM). The single follow's the August 2020 release of "Trenches (ft. Lil Baby)" and 2019's "Commitment" - the first release on MDM, which hit #1 on the Billboard R&B Chart.

Monica was excited about the "Friends" collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, a Grammy-nominated musical powerhouse with chart-topping collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone while racking up an incredible 5+ BILLION streams for his own releases.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Tasha Catour (Tinashe, Lecrae) co-produced "Friends" with Dana Johnson (Indie.Arie, Avery Sunshine) and the single is available now via all DSPs and look for Trenches Fall 2022.

Watch the new music video here: