VIDEO: Molly Tuttle Shares Rolling Stones Cover 'She's A Rainbow'

Tuttle's EP …but i’d rather be with you is released on Friday, August 28.

Award-winning singer-songwriter-guitarist Molly Tuttle has unveiled a cover of The Rolling Stones' psychedelic landmark, "She's A Rainbow." The track - available today at all DSPs and streaming services - heralds Tuttle's eagerly awaited new LP, ...but i'd rather be with you, arriving everywhere via Compass Records on Friday, August 28.

"She's A Rainbow" is joined by an inspiring companion video, conceived by Tuttle as opportunity to express her belief that feminism and the fight for equality require work from all people. With that in mind, she invited famous friends and fans of every gender to join her in the "She's A Rainbow" video, including (in order of appearance), Ali Harnell, Wrabel, Madison Valentine, Anna Lee, Joey Ryan (The Milk Carton Kids), Justin Hiltner, Snap Jackson, Danny Clinch, Beth Behrs, Jake Blount, Tom Morello, Anamarie Tan, Lilly Hiatt, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Salman Hussein, Kenneth Pattengale (The Milk Carton Kids), Tristan Scroggins, Sionnan Wood, Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Ellen Angelico, Wati Grossman, Roarie Yum, Allison Russell, Maddie Witler, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rosie Quinn, Elijah Joy, Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show), Jack Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Linda Perry, Amythyst Kiah, Maureen Roddy, Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), Nell Coleman (Founder of The Baldie Movement), Talia Grossman, Katie Pruitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Milo Sebastian. "She's A Rainbow" is streaming now via Tuttle's official YouTube channel.

"I embarrassingly couldn't name 10 songs by The Rolling Stones," Tuttle says. "I have never been super into classic rock, to be honest. That being said, I heard this song and fell in love with it. I thought it would be fun to do a version from the female perspective. I don't know what The Rolling Stones had in mind when they sang this one, but for me it's a love song to all feminine beings. She comes in colors everywhere, she's like a rainbow!! YES!"

...but i'd rather be with you collects 10 striking cover songs recorded during quarantine and produced with the help of Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird). The album includes recently premiered renditions of The National's epic "Fake Empire," Rancid's "Olympia, WA," and the Grateful Dead favorite, "Standing On The Moon," both of which are joined by official companion videos streaming now via YouTube.

In March 2020, the Nashville-based Tuttle experienced the devastating tornado that tore through much of East Nashville, followed by the global pandemic. While sheltering at home, she found solace by revisiting favorite songs in an attempt to "remind myself why I love music." An idea for an album emerged, to be recorded with the Los Angeles-based Berg, despite being over two thousand miles apart.

Tuttle taught herself how to use Pro Tools and then recorded and engineered all of her parts alone at home before sending them to Berg in Los Angeles. The renowned producer enlisted a number of legendary session musicians - including drummer Matt Chamberlain and keyboardist Patrick Warren - to add instrumentation from their respective home studios, with guest vocals contributed by Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith and Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor. "This is how the astronauts do it!" Tuttle recalls Berg saying as they sent the files back and forth.

The result is a surprising and inventive collection of songs that cross the musical spectrum and the decades, from iconic artists spanning FKA Twigs to Cat Stevens, Rancid to Karen Dalton, all united by Tuttle's clear, true voice, astonishing range, and incredible musicianship. With its remarkable scope and adventurous creativity, ...but i'd rather be with you presents a further progression of Tuttle's distinctive talent and musical ambition while hinting towards what is yet to come.

"I have been working on writing for another original album and am still planning to record that this year," Tuttle says, "but in the meantime I wanted to share these covers that have lifted my spirits, in hopes that you'll find some much-needed joy as well."

