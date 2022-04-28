VIDEO: Milk & Bone Release New Single 'Bigger Love'

Today, the Montreal-based duo Milk & Bone unveils 'Bigger Love,' their first new song in three years. Written in Los Angeles during a session with producer Micah Jasper (ELIO, Rebecca Black, Slayyyter), 'Bigger Love' is an electro-pop earworm that harkens back to the love stories of Little Mourning and Deception Bay, their first two albums.

Backed by synths that echo DIVE, their collaborative EP with Alex Lustig released in 2019, this latest single embraces a new approach to the vocals and drums.

'Bigger Love' is a slow-burn pop song with a building intensity that taps into the duo's signature ethereal, bubbly sounds. The lyrics reference the helplessness and confusion at the end of a destructive relationship that used to feel safe.

"When writing 'Bigger Love', we both had a sense of urgency," explains Milk & Bone's Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin. "There was a feeling of understanding between us where we were both channeling the same feeling from very different experiences."

'Bigger Love' is accompanied by a stellar music video directed by Derek Branscombe and Lian Benoit, Milk & Bone's creative director and photographer, with the help of DAVAI's production team. In the video, Milk & Bone take shelter in an elevator, a kind of metaphor for being trapped in a feeling while everything and everyone around you keeps moving.

Behind the entrancing vocal harmonies and heartbreakingly honest lyrics of the electro-pop duo Milk & Bone hides the vibrant inner world of close friends and musicians Laurence Lafond-Beaulne (Soft Fabric) and Camille Poliquin (KROY). With every release, Milk & Bone redefine the boundaries of pop music with a mix of deeply emotional tracks and candy-pop hymns.

Since coming together to create Milk & Bone in 2015, the duo has spawned two critically acclaimed albums and one EP: Little Mourning (2015), Deception Bay (2018), and DIVE (2019) on top of accumulating over 75 million streams online.

On stage, the musicians have captivated audiences while touring across Canada, Europe, and the United States. At home, the duo's touchingly personal songs have reached fans of such television series as Riverdale, Search Party, Broad City, and Tiny Pretty Things, as well as several advertising campaigns, including Dior.

Milk & Bone has won a Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year (2019) and was nominated for Breakthrough Group of the Year in 2016, as well as two long list nominations for the Polaris Prize (2015 and 2018).

Outside their record releases as Milk & Bone, Laurence and Camille have also crafted music for two original shows produced by Cirque du Soleil, as well two feature films from Québécois filmmaker Podz. The theme song for King Dave, titled 'Natalie', earned the pair a nomination for Achievement in Music (Original Song) at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards.

Since the duo's last release in 2019, a lot (and very little) has happened in the world. A global pandemic halted life everywhere and forced musicians like Milk & Bone to put their careers on pause. This much-needed break gave the duo a chance to get to know themselves better and reconnect with each other. As a result, they return today with Bigger Love, their first single since 2019.

Watch the new music video here: