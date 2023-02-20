VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'

Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh has released a live in-studio performance video of the song "Loneliness" co-written with legendary music writer Lester Bangs.

Mickey says, "It was one of the first songs that Lester and I wrote together, when we formed Birdland back in 1977."

The song appears on his debut solo album under the name Mikey Leigh's Mutated Music. The LP, 'Variants Of Vibe,' is now streaming everywhere via Wicked Cool Records.

Though Mickey Leigh has been making music for over five decades, 2022 sees his first solo full-length release under the name Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music. Growing up the brother of Joey Ramone, Leigh started his first band in 1964 at the age of 10, and by the age of 14, he was in a band with Joey and Tommy Ramone.

He has been an instrumental figure in the New York punk scene ever since, including founding The Rattlers, Sibling Rivalry (with Joey Ramone), STOP, and plenty more.

In 2020, he decided to step out on his own and begin releasing tracks with Stevie Van Zandt's (The Sopranos, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul) Wicked Cool Records. Leigh's partnership with Wicked Cool Records continues with the release of his first solo album, 'Variants of Vibe.'

In addition to 'Variants of Vibe', Mickey Leigh is the author of the book, 'I Slept With Joey Ramone: A Memoir., based on his experience growing up as the brother of Joey Ramone in Forest Hills, Queens.

Watch the new performance video here: