Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'

The song appears on his debut solo album under the name Mikey Leigh's Mutated Music.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh has released a live in-studio performance video of the song "Loneliness" co-written with legendary music writer Lester Bangs.

Mickey says, "It was one of the first songs that Lester and I wrote together, when we formed Birdland back in 1977."

The song appears on his debut solo album under the name Mikey Leigh's Mutated Music. The LP, 'Variants Of Vibe,' is now streaming everywhere via Wicked Cool Records.

Though Mickey Leigh has been making music for over five decades, 2022 sees his first solo full-length release under the name Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music. Growing up the brother of Joey Ramone, Leigh started his first band in 1964 at the age of 10, and by the age of 14, he was in a band with Joey and Tommy Ramone.

He has been an instrumental figure in the New York punk scene ever since, including founding The Rattlers, Sibling Rivalry (with Joey Ramone), STOP, and plenty more.

In 2020, he decided to step out on his own and begin releasing tracks with Stevie Van Zandt's (The Sopranos, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul) Wicked Cool Records. Leigh's partnership with Wicked Cool Records continues with the release of his first solo album, 'Variants of Vibe.'

In addition to 'Variants of Vibe', Mickey Leigh is the author of the book, 'I Slept With Joey Ramone: A Memoir., based on his experience growing up as the brother of Joey Ramone in Forest Hills, Queens.

Watch the new performance video here:



Chlöe Baileys Debut Album In Pieces Set For March 31 Release Photo
Chlöe Bailey's Debut Album 'In Pieces' Set For March 31 Release
Multi-hyphenate artist, Chlöe, has announced the official release date for her debut album, 'In Pieces.' Lifted from the album, Chlöe recently released her new single, 'Pray It Away.' 'Pray It Away' was accompanied by the official video that was shot in a historic church located in downtown Los Angeles.
Public Serpents Release When Pigs Lie Single Photo
Public Serpents Release 'When Pigs Lie' Single
New Jersey crust-ska punks Public Serpents (featuring former Choking Victim member Skwert Gunn) released their new song and video 'When Pigs Lie.' The video was shot and edited by Benjamin Clapp. If you ever wanted to see one of the most iconic figures of East Coast crust-rocksteady as a muppet - now is your chance!
Alex Lore to Release Evening Will Find Itself (Whirlwind) Album Photo
Alex Lore to Release 'Evening Will Find Itself (Whirlwind)' Album
Though the album is comprised entirely of original material, LoRe’s arrangement of Thelonious Monk’s “Bye-Ya” will serve as a standalone, lead-off single. Recontoured with a metric facelift and countermelodies, among other personal touches, it makes for the perfect blend of tradition and innovation to pave the way for this project. 
BABYLON A.D. is Back with Career-Spanning 14 Track Live Album Photo
BABYLON A.D. is Back with Career-Spanning 14 Track Live Album
The new album includes their top-ten rock-radio classic hits “Hammer Swings Down”, “Kid Goes Wild', “Bang Go The Bells” from their debut release, their hit “Bad Blood” from the “Nothing Sacred” album and songs from their studio albums “American Blitzkrieg”, “The Lost Sessions” and their last release “Revelation Highway” are all featured.

From This Author - Michael Major


Krystina Alabado Sings 'If I Can Sleep' From Philip David Stern's STONE CROSSEDKrystina Alabado Sings 'If I Can Sleep' From Philip David Stern's STONE CROSSED
February 20, 2023

Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls Broadway) is featured on the new release of If I Can Sleep  from Philip David Stern's new musical Stone Crossed. The studio cast album featuring Broadway favs Antonio Cipriano, Will Connolly, Elle Mclemore and many more was released on Broadway records.
Welsh Rock Band THE NOW Releases New Single 'Devil Inside Me'Welsh Rock Band THE NOW Releases New Single 'Devil Inside Me'
February 20, 2023

Having already worked with legendary producers like Grammy award-winning producer Jason Perry (McFly, Busted, Don Broco, The Blackout), Adam Noble (Coldplay, Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher) and Richard Jackson (The Automatic, Super Furry Animals and Duffy), the band has just released the new single 'Devil Inside Me'.
Joker's Hand Release EP “Seeing Red'Joker's Hand Release EP “Seeing Red'
February 20, 2023

Kawano met bandmate Matthew Lau and together they formed the band in 2017. After writing dozens of demos and carving a name for themselves on the Los Angeles club circuit, the band met with producers Steve Ornest and Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios (Sublime, No Doubt, Guns N’ Roses).
TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL Announce 'Road to Takedown' Showcase GigTAKEDOWN FESTIVAL Announce 'Road to Takedown' Showcase Gig
February 20, 2023

London-based metalcore band Confessions of a Traitor will be topping the bill, with their “aggressive music for positive people” ready to rile-up audiences and “provide an escape for people, even if just for a moment.” Having released their new album ‘Punishing Myself Before God Does’ last year, COAT evoke emotion and energy.
French-Cuban Sisters Ibeyi Announce Opening Acts on Their North American Live ReturnFrench-Cuban Sisters Ibeyi Announce Opening Acts on Their North American Live Return
February 20, 2023

Following their third album Spell 31 released last May and the unfortunate postponement of their American tour, Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz will finally bring their powerful new show, including a full live band, to fourteen major American cities. Ojerime and Annahstasia are joining Ibeyi on select dates.
share