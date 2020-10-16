VIDEO: Mayday Parade Releases 'First Train' Video

To celebrate the release of their new EP Out of Here.

Mayday Parade have released the video for new single "First Train" today to celebrate the release of their new EP Out of Here which is out today via Rise Records. Directed by Scott Hansen, the video features rising star J. Gaven Wilde (The Righteous Gemstones, Halloween Kills, Stanger Things) as the protagonist who decides to take on his bully. "First Train is about not getting weighed down by the negative things in your life," frontman Derek Sanders said. "It's about having the power to move forward and become whatever you want to be." Check out the video below and stream or purchase Out of Here everywhere now!

"First Train" echoes the message of the anthemic "Lighten Up Kid" which dropped in September along with the EP announcement. "'Lighten Up Kid' is about trying to find yourself and the strength to keep fighting for what you believe in," said drummer Jake Bundrick. "I Can Only Hope" rounds out the EP and touches on loss and pain in a way that may resonate deeply for many in the time of COVID-19. It also comes from a deeply personal place for Bundrick: "Simply put, it's about my father. He recently had some medical issues in Georgia and being that I live in California, I felt so far away. The song is about being terrified. It's about that uncertainty whether someone will pull through something so difficult. It's about the unknown that follows all of it and never forgetting the sounds or senses of the moment when you received the news."

The EP was recorded in early March with longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount and follows the band's 6th full-length LP Sunnyland. A band known for their high-energy and impressive live shows, 2020 has met the band with a marked change of pace and will see the longest stretch in their 15-year career without performing a show. The band has already been announced for several festivals across the globe in 2021 and will soon be announcing special livestreaming performances taking place throughout the fall.

For the most up to date information on Mayday Parade, visit their website. To check out the video for "First Train," click here and to stream or purchase Out of Here, click here.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Guadalupe Bustos

