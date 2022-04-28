VIDEO: Max Creeps Release 'The Internet Killed Me' Video

Max Creeps, the legendary punk forefathers who recently announced their break-up, reunion, and debut album, Nein (May 13, Velocity Records), have released a black and white performance video for "The Internet Killed Me," showcasing the duo's pre-hardcore chops.

"'The Internet Killed Me' is a euphemism for being killed - by the internet - literally and figuratively. You wouldn't know it until it actually happens to you. I mean the internet LITERALLY killed me. AND the internet FIGURATIVELY killed me. It's up to you to know the difference. Be afraid. Be VERY afraid," said Max Blastic of the :58 second song that was written after P.C. Bulls was erroneously reported dead via the r/punk Subreddit.

Bulls and Blastic previously shared the "Burn It Down" video, which came on the heels of an outpouring of accolades and testimonials from fans and friends upon news of the influential band's implosion. "I feel we've made the record we meant to have made back in the day. If the topics seem familiar, well, WE WROTE THEM FIRST," Blastic said as the joyous reunion and album news arrived. "I don't actually REMEMBER what the songs are about but I KNOW we were the first and the best. We were and are ALWAYS the first and best."

Blastic is the featured guest on this week's episode of The Punk News Podcast (listen here), discussing the infamous $262 gas bill that led to the untimely break-up, Nein, and the duo's forthcoming tour.

Nein pre-orders are available now here with several, limited-edition vinyl variants available via U.S. and international retailers, Maxcreeps.com and Project M (Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, The Hard Times).

The "Nobody Cares About You - Part One!" Tour Dates

June 3 Pioneertown, CA

June 4 Chicago, IL

June 5 Las Vegas, NV

June 6 Albuquerque, NM

June 7 Tucson, AZ

June 8 Phoenix, AZ

June 9 Baltimore, MD

June 10 Norfolk, VA

June 11 Raleigh, NC

June 12 Athens, GA

June 13 Jacksonville, FL

June 14 St. Petersburg, FL

June 15 Orlando, FL

June 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 17 San Diego, CA

June 18 Anaheim, CA

June 19 Ventura, CA

June 20 San Luis Obispo, CA

June 21 Santa Cruz, CA

June 22 San Francisco, CA

June 23 Sacramento, CA

June 24 Reno, NV

June 25 Boise, ID

June 26 Bend, OR

June 27 Vancouver, BC

June 28 Seattle, WA

June 29 Portland, OR

June 30 Salt Lake City, UT

June 31 Denver, CO

July 1 Lawrence, KS

July 2 St. Louis, MO

July 3 Boston, MA

July 4 Washington, DC

July 5 San Antonio, TX

July 6 Houston, TX

July 7 Dallas, TX

Tickets for all dates are on-sale in May.