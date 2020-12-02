VIDEO: Mat Kearney Shares Music Video for New Track 'Can't Look Back'

Multi-Platinum recording artist Mat Kearney has shared the simple and serene music video for his latest song "Can't Look Back" today.

Watch it below!

The video captures Kearney gliding through a wooded area near his home in Nashville, TN, on a bike, enjoying the last days of fall. Written, recorded and produced in its entirety during quarantine, "Can't Look Back" is about letting go of life's "what ifs?" and believing that the best still lays ahead.

Kearney has released two new tracks in 2020 - along with last month's "Can't Look Back," he released the 808-driven "Grand Canyon" in September. In the spirit of a 2020 in which many travel and holiday plans were derailed, Kearney has invited fans to create their ideal Virtual Road Trip Playlist, starting with "Grand Canyon" and "Can't Look Back." Fans can enter their playlist here for a chance to win a virtual hang with Kearney as a thank you for staying safe during the holiday travel season.

With over 1.8 Billion streams under his belt, multiple Platinum & Gold certified records, and several #1 charting debuts across iTunes and Billboard sales charts, Kearney has built an impressive resume and a unique sound with his eyes fixed on 2021. "Can't Look Back" and "Grand Canyon" lead the way, oozing his vintage singer songwriter vibes meshed with his signature infusion hip-hop beats, arguably creating the most inspired songs of his career.

Watch the video for "Can't Look Back" now and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Mat Kearney soon. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.matkearney.com.

