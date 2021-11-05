VIDEO: Mariah Carey Releases New Christmas Single With Khalid & Kirk Franklin

Mariah Carey has recruited Khalid and Kirk Franklin for her new Christmas single, "Fall in Love at Christmas"!

The track will be performed on Carey's new Apple TV+ Holiday special, "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues", which will debut this December. Following this magical moment, fans can watch Carey's star-studded, perennial smash-hit, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," which continues to bring holiday cheer around the world.

"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Joseph Kahn, a world renowned director of music videos and films ("Bodied Detention," "Torque"), and also servers as executive producer on this year's special.

Carey has been coined the "Queen of Christmas" as her #1 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" makes its annual rounds on top of the the Billboard Charts every holiday season. The track is from her 1994 album "Merry Christmas". Last year, she released a new Christmas special on Apple TV, which featured a duet with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Watch the new music video here: