VIDEO: Maria Chiara Argirò Releases New Video 'Clouds'

Freshly signed to Innovative Leisure, Maria Chiara Argirò marks herself out as an exciting new name in electronic, jazz-fusion with her new single "Clouds" which arrives today alongside an exquisitely shot performance video.

On "Clouds," Maria masterfully builds the song around a languorously arpeggiated chord sequence and broken drum beat that sit beneath ethereal vocals; perfectly evoking a sense of wonderment at passing moments.

Maria explains that "Clouds" is "a pure observation of the world I pictured where the clouds, sky and dreamy movement of the synths and vocal samples meet with the earth/roots of the electronic beat/drums and where all the elements evolve and come back, like in a circular movement. In order to create this effect and this mood, I needed to mix the acoustic drums with the electronic beats, having the trumpet improvising over the odd time signature and creating a circled sound effect on the chords and harmony of the prophet."

Maria has been quietly weaving her way around the UK jazz, classical and electronic worlds since she moved to London from Rome 11 years ago. A pianist from the age of nine and a key player in the capital's multi-national jazz scene, she's lent her skills to indie band These New Puritans, lush jazz troupe Kinkajous and, more recently, collaborations with Jamie Leeming - their 2020 album Flow was nominated for one of the albums of the year in the Jazz Revelations Awards and was the Guardian's jazz album of the month - and beat-driven duo Moonfish.

Maria recorded and self-produced "Clouds" between her bedroom and studio with the precious help of her longtime collaborators and electronic producers, In a Sleeping Mood and mixing engineer Alex Killpartrick. And, crucially, she is singing for the first time, too - her airy, otherworldly vocals on "Clouds" resemble Emiliana Torrini or a singer in a smoky, late-night club, alone under the spotlight on the stage.

When she was starting out in Rome, Maria was one of the very few women in jazz she could think of. "All my life I've been surrounded by men," she says. "But when you're 15, you don't really think about being the only woman. Now I see many more women in jazz and electronic music but back then, it wasn't the case at all." She moved to London over a decade ago to immerse herself in the music scene; in Italy, she says, "jazz is still seen as the older generation's music. I wanted to find my own path."

Tour Dates

23 Feb - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

24 Feb - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

25 Feb - Lost Horizon, Bristol

26 Feb - Headrow House, Leeds

27 Feb - The Social, Hull

02 Mar - 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool

03 Mar - Band on the Wall, Manchester

04 Mar - The Sage, Gateshead

05 Mar - Broadcast, Glasgow