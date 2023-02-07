VIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body Better

Maisie Peters has unveiled the official music video for her new single "Body Better."

Shot in a cemetery in Los Angeles, California and directed by Mia Barnes (Camila Cabello, BTS), the video sees Maisie channelling a spirit who haunts the grounds of a graveyard for the broken-hearted.

Mourning the breakup of her relationship, Maisie shares her grief with a small group of friends, before eventually coming to terms with the loss and learning to love herself.

Written by Maisie, alongside Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA), "Body Better" brims with more candor and vulnerability than ever before, showcasing the evolution of Maisie's acclaimed diary-style songwriting to serve as a fitting entry point to the new record.

Upon release, the track received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Uproxx, Seventeen Magazine and more!

Watch the new music video here: