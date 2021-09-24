VIDEO: Madame Mayhem Releases Music Video for 'I Am More' Single

Madame Mayhem released her new single "I Am More" to all digital platforms! The single was co-written by Madame Mayhem and Keith Wallen (of Breaking Benjamin).

"I Am More" is very much about self empowerment, standing up for yourself and telling the world not to underestimate you. It's a song that really gives confidence. We are all stronger than we know" says Madame Mayhem in a statement.

She adds, "This song is so personal for me. When I perform it, all the frustration, emotion and attitude that flowed through me when writing it comes right back. Writing with Keith Wallen is always a pleasure, and this song came about so seamlessly, it really was like telling a true life story about how I was feeling. Having my mentor Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo) playing bass on this track made it even more special and added to the awesomeness of the groove in this song."

The Manhattan born singer/songwriter takes charge of her own anxiety, hurt, and alienation, crushing it with sheer force of will, then channeling the remaining ether into pulse-pounding anthems, instantly connecting with anyone who has struggled.

Watch the video here: