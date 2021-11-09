VIDEO: MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers Perform 'Silk Chiffon' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Los Angeles-based trio MUNA have released one of the most beloved and undeniable songs of 2021 with their hit "Silk Chiffon feat. Phoebe Bridgers." Last night the band brought their infectious energy of "Silk Chiffon" to Late Night Television for the first time where they were joined by Bridgers to perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Earlier this year MUNA announced their signing to Saddest Factory and the collaboration with Bridgers is a perfect first single on their new label home. "Silk Chiffon" is an anthemic nostalgia-filled hit, and hands down one of the most addictive and uplifting songs of the year. "It's a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to," says the band's Naomi McPherson which is inherently, thunderingly political.

MUNA are also announcing a run of headlining dates in early 2022 which compliment their already announced tour with Kacey Musgraves.

MUNA's voice booms. The band is queer, loud, unshakeable in their music - and in their personal politics. The trio's music is powerful and political, emblazoned with scars from addiction, abuse, and isolation. W Magazine called the band "a safe harbor in an often hostile world," and they are. MUNA resonates.

Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they) met in college: What began as jams amongst friends proliferated two critically acclaimed studio albums, About U (2017) and Saves The World (2019), which drew high praise.

Tour Dates

1/19/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center #

1/20/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center #

1/21/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

1/23/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse #

1/24/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

1/26/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

1/27/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

1/28/22 - Harrisburg, PA @ The Englewood (Harrisburg University)

1/29/22 - Burlington, VT @ Higherground Ballroom

1/31/22 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

2/1/22 - Northampton, MA @ Gateway City Arts

2/2/22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

2/3/22 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena #

2/5/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

2/7/22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

2/8/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

2/9/22 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

2/10/22 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

2/11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

2/14/22 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines #

2/16/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

2/17/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

2/19/22 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena #

2/20/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #

# w/ Kacey Musgraves

Watch the performance here: