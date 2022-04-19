VIDEO: MUNA Performs Single 'Anything But Me' on ELLEN

Los Angeles-based trio MUNA - comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they) stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show to perform their new single "Anything But Me."

It's another banger MUNA performance and shows the band at the absolute top of their live game. They recently announced a North American tour with many dates selling out and new shows being added due to demand. Watch the video below to see why fans are so excited.

MUNA will release their upcoming self-titled album out June 24th via Saddest Factory Records. The band's first single "Silk Chiffon feat. Phoebe Bridgers" was released to widespread critical acclaim, not only becoming a queer anthem around the world but also being hailed as one of the best songs of 2021.

MUNA is a career defining record, from a band who continue to push their own artistic boundaries, who aren't afraid to be vulnerable and are fiercely honest in all aspects of their craft. MUNA might just be their masterpiece.

Watch the new performance here:

Tour Dates

May 10 - London, UK - The Garage (SOLD OUT)

May 12 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

June 5 - West Hollywood, CA - OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival at WeHo Pride

July 28-July 21 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

July 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

August 2 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater

August 5- Louisville, KY - Headliners

August 6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

August 7 - St Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave (UPSIZED FROM FINE LINE DUE TO DEMAND)

August 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

August 12 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

August 13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

August 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

September 18 - Boston, MA - Royale (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

September 19 - Boston, MA - Royale (SOLD OUT)

September 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

September 23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

September 26 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

September 27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater (SOLD OUT)

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore (UPSIZED FROM THE FOUNDRY DUE TO DEMAND)

September 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (SOLD OUT)

October 1 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

October 2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (3rd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

October 4 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater

October 6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 11 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (2nd SHOW ADDED)

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (2nd SHOW ADDED)