VIDEO: Luke Schneider Shares New Video From 'Third Man' LP

Renowned Nashville pedal steel player Luke Schneider has shared a video for "lex universum," a highlight from his new album Altar Of Harmony (out now on Third Man Records). The album is now available to stream digitally HERE and to purchase on standard black vinyl HERE.

Watch the video below!

The video was created by cinematographer Dustin Lane, who had this to say about his experience:

"In the beginning of quarantine I was very appreciative of the newfound quiet and time at home. Luke's music became a regular presence in the house, beautifully calming. With film labs and rental houses closed, I was looking for a camera format I could manage on my own for a creative project during the downtime. Eventually I came to rig a small digital cinema camera to record the projected image of a large format stills camera. There is an otherworldliness to the way a large format camera renders space that I felt was translating. The images here are the result of many days driving through the mountains and deserts surrounding Los Angeles, soundtracked by the shimmer of Luke's music. I hope it can serve as a brief bit of meditation."

The music on Altar Of Harmony is situated firmly in the ambient new age realm, yet all of the sounds on the record were created with a 1967 Emmons Push/Pull pedal steel guitar. Schneider is an in-demand session musician, even described as "an MVP of the Nashville music scene" by the Nashville Scene. He has recently performed and recorded with Margo Price, Orville Peck, Caitlin Rose, William Tyler and many more.

Altar Of Harmony was announced with first track "Anteludium" and its accompanying video -- watch the video HERE, and listen to the audio-only version HERE. Nashville Scene said that the track "rests on a cloud of pulsing harmony, shot through with soft-edged melodies like rays of light," while Stereogum praised the album as a whole, noting that "Altar Of Harmony just might be the salve you need to calm your nerves in these trying times."

The New York Times also weighed in on the album, writing that "Altar of Harmony turns away from country and Americana, toward ambient and new-age music that luxuriates in his instrument's edgeless tones and otherworldly sustain." Rolling Stone did the same: "On Altar of Harmony... the Ohio native gives the instrument an ambient makeover across an instrumental suite of songs that range from soothing and placid to cosmic and rapturous." Bandcamp had similar sentiments in their extensive profile of Schneider, noting that "Altar of Harmony is most often absorbing and steadying... as immersive but expansive as a day perched on a mountain's shoulders, staring out on the flats below."

