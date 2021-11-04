VIDEO: LonelyTwin Shares 'Pretty' Single

Stockholm-based singer, songwriter and producer LonelyTwin (Madelene Eliasson) is back with her newest sanguine single + video "Pretty," via Ultra Music (Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Sofi Tukker).

First premiered by Under the Radar, "Pretty" highlights LonelyTwin's signature sound; soft guitar strums and a mellow, synthetic beat carry soulful harmonies as she soothingly breathes hope into a strained relationship. Eliasson expands, "'Pretty' is an older song. I wrote it when I was together with my ex and she was going through a really tough time, and it was affecting our relationship, too. I wanted the song to be like a reminder that I'm here for you, but also asking, 'Do you still see the beauty in us?'"

While the name LonelyTwin evokes longing (Madelene herself being a Gemini), her forthcoming debut album arrives fully formed: a genre-blurring combination of inventive trip-hop, smart indie pop, and evocative electronic folk that subtly slides between blue mood and hard-earned joy. Eliasson's songs are spectral yet heavy with emotion, and her lyrics aim for an honesty that's elusive in real life - like confessions whispered in the dark to the twin sister you never had.

Though LonelyTwin is new, it builds on Eliasson's past lives in music: working with others like LÉON, Anna Of The North, and Jasmine Thompson and teaming up with Jonathan Olofsson as Jo&Me, whose cover of Drake's "Too Good" racked up blogosphere love in 2017. LonelyTwin's additional releases include her most recent nostalgic breakup bop "My Heart" and a remix of MGMT's iconic track "Electric Feel," which further hints not just at her vast array of influences, but the general vibe she's going for: sensual, end-of-the-night party jams built from rich guitar loops and yearning, feather-light vocals.

She doesn't rule out collaboration for the far more personal LonelyTwin, but every song begins and ends with Eliasson, alone, in the studio. That approach harkens back to her youth in the wooded Swedish suburbs. As the youngest child, she was given space to get lost in her own world. "I like staying in that one moment of creativity for as long as I can," she says. "There's usually something magic in that moment."

Watch the new music video here: