VIDEO: Listen to Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn's New Single '1, 2 Many'

Sep. 12, 2019  

Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn have released a new single "1, 2 Many." Listen to it below!

Here is a bio of Luke Combs from AllMusic.com:

Blending a love of classic country and Southern-fried soul -- a fusion inspired equally by fellow modern mavericks Eric Church and Chris Stapleton -- Luke Combs slyly updates these traditional sounds with a hint of modern R&B. This combination, which flourished on ballads, made Combs stand apart from both slick country-pop crooners and bro country revelers, a distinction that helped him become a hit right out of the gate. His first single, 2016's "Hurricane," launched a series of five number one Billboard Country Airplay hits in a row. "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me," and "Beautiful Crazy" -- all pulled from his 2017 debut album This One's for You, the latter pair coming from an expanded reissue of the record -- arrived over the course of the next two years, a period that saw Combs becoming one of the biggest stars in Nashville, a status cemented by his win of the Country Music Associations' Best New Artist award in 2018.

VIDEO: Listen to Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn's New Single '1, 2 Many'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Remembers 9/11 with NPR Tiny Desk Concert
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Behind-The-Scenes Look at the CATS Movie, Featuring Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, & More!
  • VIDEO: Kelly Ripa with American Ballet Theatre & New York City Ballet Dancers Break World Record
  • VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform the National Anthem at Fenway Park
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga and More in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD in the Philippines
  • VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Actors Want You To Pay It Forward On 9/11