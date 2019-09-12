VIDEO: Listen to Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn's New Single '1, 2 Many'

Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn have released a new single "1, 2 Many." Listen to it below!

Here is a bio of Luke Combs from AllMusic.com:

Blending a love of classic country and Southern-fried soul -- a fusion inspired equally by fellow modern mavericks Eric Church and Chris Stapleton -- Luke Combs slyly updates these traditional sounds with a hint of modern R&B. This combination, which flourished on ballads, made Combs stand apart from both slick country-pop crooners and bro country revelers, a distinction that helped him become a hit right out of the gate. His first single, 2016's "Hurricane," launched a series of five number one Billboard Country Airplay hits in a row. "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me," and "Beautiful Crazy" -- all pulled from his 2017 debut album This One's for You, the latter pair coming from an expanded reissue of the record -- arrived over the course of the next two years, a period that saw Combs becoming one of the biggest stars in Nashville, a status cemented by his win of the Country Music Associations' Best New Artist award in 2018.





