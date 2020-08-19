VIDEO: Lila Iké Performs on NPR Tiny Desk

She played for songs from her home in Jamaica.

Lila Iké submitted a performance to NPR's TINY DESK (HOME) CONCERTS from Jamaica today.

Watch her full performance below!

Since ascending in 2017 with a string of songs that fused contemporary reggae with elements of soul, hip-hop, and dancehall, Lila Iké has continued her atmospheric rise in 2020. The spotlight shines brighter on Lila Iké as she pivots from Jamaica's independent singing sensation to global superstardom guided by her natural talents, co-signed by In.Digg.Nation Collective, Six Course and RCA Records. Lila Iké's endearing tone can be felt in every word she sings, displaying equal amounts of vulnerability and dominance in her signature vibrato. Her debut EP The ExPerience - released on May 15, 2020 - treads through the thick, potent smoke of introspection and intimacy.

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit - stripped-down sets, an intimate setting - just a different space.

SET LIST

"Solitude"

"I Spy"

"Forget Me"

"Thy Will"

Photo Credit: Nickii Kane

