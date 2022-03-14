VIDEO: Liily Share 'Man Listening to Disc' Music Video

Today, Los Angeles alt-rock outfit Liily share a brand new music video for their track "Man Listening to Disc," directed by Sam De La Torre.

The track comes off their highly acclaimed debut LP, TV or Not TV, which was released last year to rave reviews from publications such as DORK, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, and NME. The new album just surpassed 1.2 Million streams on Spotify, with its focus track reaching 600K streams, as well.

Speaking on the new music video, Sam wrote:

"If we do a performance video, we're not going to do it with our instruments unplugged again. The idea revolves around being honest by showing microphones, tripods, photographers, stills, and camera operators. If we would have recorded the album TV Or Not TV on our own, this is representing what that would've been like."

Liily also recently shared a run of West Coast tour dates with direct support from Brooklyn experimental dance-punk outfit Model/Actriz. Tickets are on sale now. Their brand new Jam In The Van live session serves as a perfect precursor, exhibiting their raucous live show in its full glory.

Liily are four Los Angeles musicians - Dylan Nash, Sam De La Torre, Charlie Anastasis & Maxx Morando - who, up until now, were mostly known for their manic and cacophonous live shows. Those performances, alongside a couple of early singles packaged together into an EP entitled I Can Fool Anybody In This Town, drove the band to some surprising early successes: performing at Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, touring across Europe and the United States, then finding themselves on the cover of Spotify and Apple Music's major rock playlists.

But then, as quickly as they appeared, they seemed to vanish. Almost two years later, and now all of 22 years old, the band return with their debut album, TV or Not TV. It is a highly aggressive record, even more so than their early work. But here, they jump from moment to moment and genre to genre, creating an experimental and original set of songs, all more strange and abrasive, but also far more three dimensional than anything they've ever done before. It still contains the unbridled energy of those early shows and singles, but feels stripped of anything passive or unintentional.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

^ with Model/Acrtriz

* Liily and local act only

Mon Mar 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge ^

Tues Mar 15 - Riverside, CA - The Concert Lounge ^

Wed Mar 16 - San Diego, CA - The Whistle Stop ^

Fri Mar 18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space ^

Sat Mar 19 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's ^

Sun Mar 20 - Oakland, CA - Starline ^

Mon, Mar 21- Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall ^

Tues Mar 22 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post ^

Thurs Mar 24 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project ^

Fri Mar 25 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art ^

Sat Mar 26 - Portland, OR - Mano Oculta ^

Sun Mar 27 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret *

Fri May 27-29 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa