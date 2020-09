Lady Gaga is the new face of Valentino Beauty!

Lady Gaga is the new face of Valentino Beauty. The performer's first campaign for the brand's latest fragrance VOCE VIVA has been unveiled.

In the video, Gaga can be seen singing a stripped down version of "Sine From Above" from her album Chromatica.

Check out the video below!

