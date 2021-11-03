VIDEO: Kings Elliot Shares 'Call Me a Dreamer' Music Video

Rising London-based artist Kings Elliot unveils a new single "Call Me a Dreamer".

An advocate for mental health, who has long struggled with her own, she explains, "after two months of thinking that I was better and that I didn't need any support, I ended up feeling worse than ever. Writing it helped me process my emotional instability. The rollercoaster I am constantly on that I don't know how to get off."

The track is from her forthcoming debut EP, Chaos In My Court, set for release December 1 via Verve Forecast/Interscope.

"Chaos has been ever present in my life," Elliot explains. "I've never known how to function differently. The songs on this EP form a world I've always dreamed of creating for my own escape, and now anyone who needs it can join me there too."

London-via-Switzerland singer-songwriter Kings Elliot has accumulated millions of global streams around her first three songs-"I'm Getting Tired Of Me," "Dancing Alone" and "Bitter Tonic"-all featured on the highly anticipated forthcoming EP. Elliot has been diagnosed with borderline personality and anxiety disorders. She explores this and speaks openly about her battle through her music, even releasing accidentally filmed footage of herself having a panic attack for her music video "I'm Getting Tired Of Me."

Elliot is an up-and-coming artist to watch, receiving praise from Billboard, Clash, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, COLORS and Lyrical Lemonade. Her music been featured on notable playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Watch the music video here: