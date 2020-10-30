VIDEO: Kevin Pollack Premieres 'Holiday' Music Video

Directed by Deric Gochenauer, the music video serves as the second installment in a three-part series of music videos, following a developing romantic relationship.

Kevin Pollack has debuted the music video for his new single; an original song, "Holiday" for which he also provides lead vocals.

Directed by Deric Gochenauer, the music video serves as the second installment in a three-part series of music videos, following a developing romantic relationship. The music video for his last single, "Man About Town", follows a man anxious to meet a girl for a date and the whole city coming to life in celebration once the two are together. "Holiday" follows the same couple on their honeymoon, traveling to the beach together and partying with their friends, keeping with the theme of infectious joy that love can enact.

Kevin Pollack is a singer/songwriter out of Chicago, IL. He released his first single "Something Good (Is Comin' Down)" in 2018. The song was featured on WGN Radio and at Allstate Arena for Chicago Wolves games. In May 2019, Kevin released his summer hit, "Man About Town," available on all online music platforms.

The music video, also directed by Deric Gochenauer, won three international film festival awards for "Best Music Video". Kevin also performed his original music in Las Vegas, appearing with Vegas headliner Frankie Moreno for a sold out crowd at the South point Casino.

Kevin also had the honor of performing on the main stage at Ravinia Festival twice for RaviniaTV.

Influenced by Pop, Rock & Soul groups of the 60s, 70s & 80s, Kevin has been working on developing his own genre style known as NuTown (New Motown), bringing the sounds of old and new together. He has performed alongside Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champions Dan Hampton and Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Trans-Siberian Orchestra singer Bart Shatto, and BoDeans drummer Nick Kitsos. Outside of songwriting, Kevin performs as Joliet Jake in the Midwest's #1 Blues Brothers tribute, The Blooze Brothers.

