VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Duets With Fan on 'I Dare You' Through the App Smule

The fan, Brittany Williams, is one of many who posted their versions of the song!

Kelly Clarkson has posted a duet with a fan on Instagram!

On July 23, she encouraged fans to sing her latest song "I Dare You" on the karaoke app Smule. Clarkson posted her own version of the song on the app, and many fans joined in. One lucky fan, Brittany Williams, got to be featured on Clarkson's Instagram!

"I'm loving all of the duets of #IDareYou on Smule," Clarkson writes in the video's caption. "Have you uploaded yours yet? It's available in six different languages, too!"

Watch the video below!

