VIDEO: Keiynan Lonsdale Debuts New 'Gods of the Disco' Music Video

Australian-raised, LA-cultured pop star Keiynan Lonsdale revisits the glory days of dance music on his new '70s-inspired release "Gods Of The Disco." The hypnotic track is an electrifying take on disco, combining the most irresistible elements of the genre to ensure maximum action on the dance floor with each spin.

Directed by Chris Coats and incorporating Anthony "Skvtch" Gilbert's impeccable choreography, Keiynan also debuts a dance-inducing music video for the new single. The queer multi-hyphenate, who wrote and conceptualized the video, embraces his sexuality throughout as he is flanked by half naked shimmering male dancers adorned with outrageous costumes. The intoxicating music video features Keiynan hitting the dancefloor giving nods to Michael Jackson's iconic moves.

"No word of a lie, Gods of the Disco has become my pump up song whenever i need to get myself right to go out to the club or to a high energy gathering, the music gives me the vibes I need and puts me in the mood to have a great time, even if before-hand I am wrapped up on the couch like a well behaved grandpa," Keiynan says of the track. "And It works every time because that was the intention, I wrote it because I was headed to a big disco rave that night & I needed the motivation, that was on a personal level... on a more global level - I wanted it to speak to people's human desires & human right to enjoy a good time... so there is definitely some magic in this one."

Keiynan Lonsdale's debut album Rainbow Boy, released May 2020, is a love letter to the queer, black community as well as to his younger self. Equipped with a polychromatic, retro-futuristic R&B flair and innovative pop, this 14-track album is a show-stopping display of inclusivity that "gives us hope for what pop music can do".

Keiynan is already the face at the forefront of queer Hollywood. He's starred in Love, Simon (for which he won an MTV Movie Award), The Divergent Series, CW's The Flash and Legends Of Tomorrow (one of the first openly queer actors to play a superhero), judged on RuPaul's Drag Race and more, including the Alicia Keys-produced dance comedy, Work It.

Lonsdale has won GQ Australia's "Actor of the Year" and an LGBT Centre Youth Advocacy Award. In 2019, he made his Paris Fashion Week runway debut with Louis Vuitton. He walked the 2019 MET Gala pink carpet in a custom gown covered in over a thousand handmade, embroidered butterflies, created by Indian designer Manish Arora (Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kate Moss).

