VIDEO: Kaitlin Butts Unveils New Visualizer Series for 'What Else Can She Do'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kaitlin Butts unveils seven new visualizers today, each of which coincides with a song from her acclaimed album, What Else Can She Do, and represents the different situations of women.

Of the series, Butts shares, "Each song off of my new album is like a different movie in my head and I wanted to share those visuals in the form of lyric videos. These visuals are inspired by specific lyrics from the song or a feeling I had when writing this album."

Produced by Oran Thornton (Angaleena Presley, Logan Brill) and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, What Else Can She Do tells the stories of women-those who are lost, struggling, angry and scared, but who remain resilient through it all. Across these seven new tracks, Butts positions herself as one of country's most engaging new storytellers, putting forth songs that address the harsh realities of everyday life, while also offering hope and finding beauty amid that pain.

In celebration of the new record, Butts will continue to tour throughout the spring including upcoming performances at Nashville's The Basement, Indianapolis' Hi-Fi, Fort Worth's Billy Bob's, Memphis' Hernando's Hideaway, Atlanta's Eddie's Attic and Charlotte's The Evening Muse among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Reflecting on the album, Butts shares, "These songs are all stories of different women facing the question: what else can she do? Based on her circumstances, what choices does she have, right or wrong? I don't think that life is all that pretty sometimes, and it comes with pain and pushing through hard times, being stagnant, going through the motions, not knowing what to do, or just being flat out angry with whatever life has put on your plate. I see myself in all of these women in these stories. I see these women in my friends and family all around me going through divorce, abuse, infidelity, financial instability, addiction, generational trauma, family issues, and life-altering tough times, but somehow are still resilient and come out on the other side okay. I hope this album makes you feel seen and comforts you in times of darkness. Know you are never alone and it won't always be this way."

In addition to Butts (vocals) and Thornton (acoustic guitar), What Else Can She Do also features Fred Eltringham (drums), Joshua Grange (electric guitar), Lex Price (bass) and Justin Schiper (pedal steel) as well as harmony vocals from Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry.

What Else Can She Do is Butts' second full-length studio album following her 2015 debut, Same Hell, Different Devil. Since her debut, Butts has gone on to release several diverse singles including 2019's "White River" and 2021's "Marfa Lights" and "How Lucky Am I."

Continuing to receive widespread attention, Wide Open Country proclaims, "Even with a playful innocence persona, Butts' songwriting is brimming with effective wit and tact. With the charisma of Kacey Musgraves or an early Lee Ann Womack, Butts has that rare combination of style and substance," while Whiskey Riff declares, "Kaitlin Butts is absolutely a name you need to know."

Watch the new visuals here:

Tour Dates

May 11-Nashville, TN-The Basement

May 14-Cornish, OK-Ringling Ranch Rodeo

May 20-Columbus, TX-Magnolia Days Festival 2022

June 4-Dallas, TX-Texas Music Revolution 26

June 18-Council Grove, KS-Washunga Days 2022

June 24-Abilene, TX-Potosi Live

June 30-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

July 9-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's

July 14-Memphis, TX-Hernando's Hideaway

July 15-Decatur, GA-Eddie's Attic

July 16-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse

August 19-Red River, NM-8750 Fest