VIDEO: Joe Jonas-led DNCE Performs 'Move' Live From Vevo Studio

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of DNCE's live performance of "Move."

Led by Jonas Brother Joe Jonas, exuberant dance-rock group DNCE broke into the mainstream in 2015 with the EP SWAAY and the single "Cake by the Ocean," a multi-platinum international hit that helped propel their 2016 self-titled debut LP into the U.S. Top 20. They were an established arena act before taking a hiatus that ended in 2022 with a featured spot on the Kygo single "Dancing Feet" as well as their own "Move."

"Move," DNCE's first official single in four years, issues an invitation to the dancefloor with a funky strut, seventies-style guitars, head-nodding bassline and swaggering beat. Flaunting a fiery falsetto, Joe shines with an undeniable and unshakable command on the chorus, "All I'm trying to do is make you get up out that chair and make you move!"

"Move is the song that convinced me DNCE had more music to release into the world," says Joe. "I wrote it with my friend Ryan Tedder just for fun and immediately knew it was something special and needed the DNCE treatment!"

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV and Vewd.

Watch the new performance here: