VIDEO: Jeremy Shada Channels James Bond in Music Video for 'If Looks Could Kill'

Bi-coastal Emmy and MTV Award winning actor and musician Jeremy Shada unveils another enticing teaser ahead of his debut album launch for "VINTAGE", set for release independently on October 1st.

With the assist from producers Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, it's a collection of autobiographical vignettes fusing pop music's greatest eras to redefine romance in the modern age. Across 12 tracks, Jeremy explores the crooners of the '20s to the funk lines of the '70s to the catchy hard-hitting pop melodies of the '80s through present day. In the new single "If Looks Could Kill," the rising talent channels all things James Bond 007-the mystery of classic film noir, the seduction of the thrill and chase, and the timeless charm of a suit and tie.

Writing his own music always seemed out of reach. It wasn't until he took part in a writing camp for Netflix's now-Emmy-award-winning Julie and the Phantoms, in which he secured the lead role of Reggie Peters in 2019 that he came to terms with his natural knack for writing and intense love for it as well.

"As an actor, I am happy to be a faithful soldier," he revealed in a statement. "I enjoy being able to bring other people's stories to life. But once I started writing music, I realized this was my way of getting to tell the stories that I wanted to tell."

Watch the video here: