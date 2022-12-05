VIDEO: Jeremy Kushnier Releases Holiday Music Video

Along with the release of his new holiday album "Never Eat Yellow Snow (and other holiday lessons)", Jeremy has released a brand new music video.

Produced by August Eriksmoen and directed by Jeremy, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas is as fun and irreverent as the album it is on. The video features Kushnier and a plethora of friends all bopping along to this up beat guitar driven track.

The video can be seen on youtube and facebook and the the album can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes or wherever you listen to your music. The album was produced by Michael Surprenant, Bryan Crook and August Eriksmoen.

Kushnier has been seen on Broadway as Basilius in Head Over Heels, Dr. Harris/Cary's father in Flying Over Sunset, Ren in Footloose, Roger in Rent, AJ Golden in Paramour, Tommy Devito in Jersey Boys.

Watch the new music video here: