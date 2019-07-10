VIDEO: Ingrid Michaelson Releases One-Take Video For 'Missing You'

Pop singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson today released the music video for her debut single "Missing You," from Stranger Songs - a unique album inspired by Netflix's pop culture phenomenon, Stranger Things. The video was directed by Daniel Carberry and the song was co-written with Jesse Thomas (Louis Tomlinson, Martin Garrix) and co-written and produced by Sam de Jong (Marina, Little Mix, CYN).

The gorgeously colorful music video, which was shot all in one take, can be viewed below!



Each of the 11 songs on Stranger Songs were first inspired by an individual scene or overarching theme from the show, before growing into fully-fleshed out works of art, each telling a story that can be appreciated on many levels. To coincide with the album's release, Billboard ran a breakdown with more information on each track's writing process and inspiration



Last month, Michaelson announced a string of special club dates, The Dramatic Tour, in support of Stranger Songs. The Dramatic Tour will make stops throughout the country, including Chicago's Vic Theatre, Roseland Theater in Portland, The Fillmore in San Francisco, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and two nights at the newly reopened Webster Hall in Michaelson's hometown of New York. Tickets to these special club dates, as well as a limited number of exclusive VIP packages, are available now through IngridMichaelson.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You