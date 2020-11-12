VIDEO: IV JAY Releases Cinematic Music Video for 'Loser'

IV JAY is fresh off the release of her 5th Element project.

IV JAY is fresh off the release of her 5th Element project, a 9-track EP that showcases the R&B singer-songwriter's versatility. IV is continuing to celebrate the release of 5th Element with a brand-new music video for "Loser."

"No Fun" recently heralded 5TH ELEMENT along with its official music video streaming HERE. "The Hard Way" dropped in June, accompanied by an animated quarantine video, streaming now at YouTube HERE following its official premiere via NYLON which hailed IV JAY for "her clear-eyed vocals and stories of growing up at the lyrical forefront." Along with 5TH ELEMENT, IV JAY contributed "On My Way (Feat. Jeven Reliford)" to Atlantic Records' first holiday compilation album, STILL HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS.

Recently featured as part of the Fall 2019 TOMMY JEANS global advertising campaign, IV JAY is well on her way to becoming a voice of change for her generation. The 19-year-old, Paterson, NJ-born singer-songwriter first attracted online applause - and tens of thousands of followers - by posting a series of cover versions and original content. With her soulful voice and down-to-earth charm, IV JAY soon earned a deal with Atlantic Records and immediately set to work.

2019 saw IV JAY release a steady stream of new music, including "With You" and "Care," the latter joined by a companion visual directed by Rock Davis (Lil Durk, Meek Mill) and streaming now at the official IV JAY YouTube channel HERE following its exclusive premiere via Galore. Among her other recent triumphs, IV was among the Latinx stars performing at last year's landmark Selena For Sanctuary concert in New York's Central Park, benefitting the immigrant rights organization Make The Road NY.

IV has also earned a wide range of media attention and critical applause, including features in Billboard, Complex, and Teen Vogue, which named her to its influential "16 Young Musicians You Need to Be Listening to In 2019," writing, "There aren't many young artists that truly embody the word 'prodigy,' but there's no other way to describe IV JAY... Think Kelela-meets-SZA - you're guaranteed to fall in love."

