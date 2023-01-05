Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: IDLES Perform 'The Wheel' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

CRAWLER was produced by IDLES’ Mark Bowen alongside Kenny Beats.

Jan. 05, 2023  

UK power-house IDLES have made their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing "The Wheel" off their groundbreaking record CRAWLER, which received two GRAMMY® nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance for album highlight "Crawl!".

Last month the band shared their Making of CRAWLER Documentary. CRAWLER was produced by IDLES' Mark Bowen alongside Kenny Beats and marked a real turning point in the evolution of the band, adding a whole new dimension to the music the Bristolian five piece make.

It's a well deserved nod to the band who formed in Bristol in 2009. IDLES have toured the world since Crawler was released last November including major US festivals Coachella and Lollapalooza as well as stops at Late Night playing Jimmy Kimmel Live! And The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The band's lead singer and songwriter Joe Talbot says, "We want people who've gone through trauma, heartbreak, and loss to feel like they're not alone. This album shows the ugly side of where those things come from, but also how it is possible to reclaim joy from those experiences."

Shortly after receiving their first Grammy® nominations, Mark Bowen spoke to Spin for a 2022 "Exit Interview" on their unbelievable year and manager Mark Bent chatted with Pollstar about the band's success as a touring band.

The band also celebrated 5 Years of their seminal album Brutalism, re-issued on limited cherry-red vinyl with alternative artwork.

And make sure to watch their "Live From My Den" performance from Cleveland's Beachland Ballroom, a venue that holds such a special place in the band's heart it's name made the tracklisting.

Watch the performance here:



