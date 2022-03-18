VIDEO: Holy Fawn Release 'Death Is A Relief' Music Video

Holy Fawn, who are in the midst of a U.S. tour with Deafheaven, have released "Death Is A Relief," a new song, and the band's Wax Bodega debut.

"'Death Is A Relief' Is a song of loss," explains guitar player/vocalist Ryan Osterman of the six-minute track. "Feeling like everything around you is moving and feeling stuck in place no matter how hard you fight."

The video was directed by PJ Koelbel and is the first new music from the four-piece since 2020's The Black Moon EP.

Holy Fawn independently released Death Spells in 2018, with the captivating underground album receiving a wider re-release via Triple Crown Records in 2019. Stereogum said the band and album are "impossible to ignore," going on to call the 10-song release a "revelation." Heavy Blog Is Heavy said the band is in a "realm all their own," and dubbed Death Spells "a "landmark" release.

The band trek overseas this Fall for a U.K. headline tour followed by a European outing with Cult of Luna and Caspian.

Holy Fawn is Ryan Osterman (guitar, vocals), Evan Phelps (guitar), Alexander Rieth (bass), and Austin Reinholz (drums). The Arizona-born band have released two albums: Death Spells (2018) and Realms (2015), as well as three three-song The Black Moon EP (2020).

Watch a new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 18 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall *

March 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Urban Lounge *

March 21 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre *

March 22 Seattle, WA The Crocodile *

March 23 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom *

March 24 Boise, ID Treefort Music Festival *

September 26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

September 27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)

September 28 Nottingham, UK Bodega

September 29 Bristol, UK Exchange

September 30 London, UK 229

October 2 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal Club #

October 3 Cologne, DE Live Music Hall #

October 4 Geneva, CH Alhambra #

October 5 Toulouse, FR Le Metronum #

October 6 Biarritz, FR Atabal #

October 7 Barcelona, ES AMFest Barcelona #

October 8 Madrid, ES Sala But #

October 9 Porto, PT Amplifest Porto #

October 11 Nantes, FR Stereolux #

October 12 Lille, FR L'Aéornef #

October 13 Lambersart, FR La Laiterie #

October 14 Zwolle, NL Hedon Zwolle #

October 15 Leipzig, DE Felsenkeller Leipzig #

October 16 Wroclaw, PL Center Concert A2 #

October 17 Budapest, HU Dürer Kert #

October 19 Tavros, GR #

*w/Deafheaven

#w/Cult of Luna & Caspian