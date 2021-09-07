VIDEO: Holly Humberstone Releases 'Scarlett' Music Video

Holly Humberstone has released her new single "Scarlett," the latest offering from her forthcoming sophomore EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin. Produced by long-time collaborator Rob Milton, the track is a tipping point of sorts, conveying the end of a toxic relationship where all you have left to hold onto is false hope.

Though sung from a first-person perspective, "Scarlett" was written about a drawn out breakup that her friend was going through. Balancing a polarity of buoyant melodies and cutting lyrics, the song provides the sensation of feeling like you're constantly chasing someone who is always just out of your reach. It's a milestone track for the rising talent. Watch the video below.

The accompanying video features Holly on the back of a semi-truck as her best friend Scarlett drives them both at 45 miles per hour down an empty airport runway. Directed by Raja Virdi, the visual encapsulates the freedom and empowerment you feel after leaving a toxic relationship. Holly continues to push the envelope as she does all of her own stunts. Whether it be walking on a flatbed of a moving truck or crawling through air vents that are aflame, she makes sure to match the energy of each of her songs with music videos that are both cinematic and evocative.

The breakout UK artist's highly anticipated second EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, is set to be released on November 5th, 2021 via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records. The six-track EP features her recently-released song "Please Don't Leave Just Yet," co-written and co-produced by The 1975's Matty Healy, as well as the incredibly emotive first single "Haunted House" and title track "The Walls Are Way Too Thin." This EP marks an evolution for Holly in which loss accompanies growth, and figuring out who you are means figuring out who you're not.

Watch the "Scarlett" music video: