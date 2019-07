Musical guest Hobo Johnson performs "Typical Story" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

After teasing its impending arrival, acclaimed Sacramento-based maverick Hobo Johnsonofficially reveals his second full-length album, The Fall of Hobo Johnson, will arrive on September 13th via Reprise Records / Warner Records. Pre-order it HERE.

Photo Credit "Lloyd Bishop/NBC"





