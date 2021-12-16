VIDEO: Hannah Waddingham & Michael Bublé Sing 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'

Hannah Waddingham joined Michael Bublé for a performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on his recent Christmas in the City NBC special.

"Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" presented a mix of comedy, music and, of course, the spirit of Christmas, all from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Bublé's Christmas album.

Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).

Watch the performance here: