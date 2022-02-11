VIDEO: Haley Smalls Releases Music Video For New Single 'Do Better'

Toronto based singer-songwriter Haley Smalls released the music video for her latest single "Do Better" today . This release follows a string of consistent singles over the last year from Haley, including Run-DMC influence track "Bass" that premiered with Hip-HopVibe & Rolling Out, as well as Summer 2021 buzz track "I Do." "Do Better" is being released in the buildup to Haley's 5th project set for release later this year. Lyrically, the core of the project centers around love: love of self, love of others, and the love of success and the money it brings.

While the style of the project is rooted in R&B/Hip Hop don't be surprised to hear a country or rock influence come through as Haley works to make her sound uniquely diverse creating something that can be received by all, no matter their background or their age. Now, after inking a deal with industry veterans Jimmy Maynes & JoJo Brim at V Nation, along with her long-time management team from Ludacris' Ebony Son Mgt and music producers Poke and Tone from Trackmasters, Haley Smalls finally has the right team in place to release her next project in 2022.

When asked about her latest single Haley said, "I think that everyone can do better at times, so it's a common feeling whether it's a feeling that we have towards ourselves or the people we keep in our lives. Above all, I always want my songs to be relatable. I think that if you put your heart energy into any music that you create and make it come from a relatable place, that's how great music is made. "Do Better" is a playful anthem for when we need to do better, because sometimes that's really all there is to say - do better."

For singer/songwriter Haley Smalls, the road to stardom has been punctuated with a series of wins that only add to the passion behind her journey. The Toronto native got her start at a young age, navigating through an industry that at times feels like a distant cousin to the U.S., yet is still home to local legends like Drake, Justin Bieber, and more recently Alessia Cara. However, for Haley Smalls, this is no short story.

Haley started her musical journey at a young age when her parents recognized her unique talents and signed her up for singing lessons. Haley started booking studio time at age twelve, writing songs and working with producers in the U.S. and the UK. After years of grinding, it all came to fruition when she met her producer in 2013, the Grammy nominated multi-Platinum Megaman.

Her 2015 debut This Is Me was a culmination of Haley coming into her own and shaping her identity. Following This Is Me Haley released a series of noteworthy projects, including 2017's Heart of Gold, 2018's The Cure II, and 2019's Summer Nights. She continued her momentum through 2020, releasing a series of tracks well into 2021. With each new level, Haley has elevated her sound.

Her recent singles "I Do" and "Bass" have set the stage for what's to come from this talented young artist . Her sound is authentic, her style is unique. This next phase for Haley Smalls is unstoppable now that she finally has the right team around her, following her recent signing to V Nation. Stay connected to Haley's socials below for more information the release of "Do Better" as well as updates on her upcoming project set for release later this year.