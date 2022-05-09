VIDEO: Grace Cummings Shares 'Heaven' Live Video

Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings released her self-produced sophomore album entitled Storm Queen earlier this year via ATO. Following an incredible SXSW debut, Cummings is about to embark on a massive international tour starting today.

First she'll play across the UK and Europe with Viagra Boys, before she arrives stateside for her first-ever U.S. tour. She'll support Ezra Furman here, as well as make her NYC debut with a headline show at the Sultan Room on June 3rd. After that, she'll play some European shows with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

For a taste of what to expect from Grace Cummings' spectacular live show, check out this performance of "Heaven." In the video Cummings' unmatched voice is on full display - a powerful and expressive deep alto that is capable of unbelievable nuance in the quiet moments and grit and urgency when used to its full power - its a tool few songwriters can wield with such mastery.

True to its title, Storm Queen is a body of work with its own unruly climate, governed only by the visceral quality of Cummings' spellbinding and devastating vocal presence, as heard on stage opening for the likes of Weyes Blood, Evan Dando, J Mascis and more. With most songs captured within the first few takes and featuring unexpected flourishes by Cummings' peers in Melbourne, the album showcases a vast and volatile emotional landscape from one of the most captivating folk artists to enter the scene in years.

Storm Queen will be released on January 14th on ATO Records, and follows Cummings' understated debut album Refuge Cove, which was released in 2019 via King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard's Flightless Records.

Watch the new performance video here:

Tour Dates

5/9/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margot Union *

5/10/22 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory*

5/11/22 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum *

5/12-13/22 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

5/14/22 - Leeds, UK @ In Colour at Brudenell

5/15/22 - London, UK @ Sounds Australia Showcase at Colours Hoxton

5/16/22 - Brixton, UK @ The Windmill

5/19/22 - Los Angeles,CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

5/21/22 - San Francisco,CA @ August Hall #

5/23/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

5/24/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre #

5/25/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

5/26/22 - Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective #

5/28/22 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

5/30/22 - Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp #

5/31/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

6/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

6/03/22 - New York, NY @ The Sultan Room

8/2/22 - Sibenik, Croatia @ St Michael's Fortress^

8/3/22 - Sibenik, Croatia @ St Michael's Fortress ^

8/5/22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Archa Theatre ^

8/7/22 - Vienna, Austria @ Arena Wien ^

8/9/22 - Munich, Germany @ Parkbuhne^

8/16/22 - Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27 ^

8/23/22 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk ^

8/24/22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle^

* V**gra Boys support

# Ezra Furman support

^ King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard support