VIDEO: Genevieve Artadi Shares 'To Tell How I Adore You' From New Album

In anticipation of her upcoming album, Genevieve Artadi shares a new video, "To Tell How I Adore You," the latest from Forever Forever, out March 17th on Brainfeeder. In January, she released the lead single, "Visionary" followed by "I Know" in February. This month, she'll also perform a release show at the Echo, followed by a string of tour dates with her longtime musical partner Louis Cole.

Described by Genevieve as a 'song for the long-distance lovers,' "To Tell How I Adore You" expresses something of a paradox - to speak of adoration is one thing, to experience it is quite another. Genevieve attempts to convey its power using only her voice and an emotive guitar. A cozy exchange of vocals and strings, the track depicts the complicated yet compelling pull of infatuation.

Change, evolution, and both's respective rewards and costs appear across Forever Forever. The album encompasses a truly kaleidoscopic range of influences, making it impossible to pin down stylistically. Rooted in jazz, but winding up at alternative rock or avant pop, it's in the lineage of legendary boundary-testers Stereolab and Talking Heads.

Half of the songs for Forever Forever were originally written for big band, with Genevieve having struck up a relationship with the Grammy-nominated Norrbotten Big Band from Sweden with whom she has been a composer in residence and performed live many times. Consequently, she says that she listened to Duke Ellington and Gil Evans with Miles Davis in pursuit of a creative spark.

"The rest I think is just everything from my past that is in my subconscious," she says. "Random flashes of inspiration from Chopin, Bach (I was learning some 2-part inventions during the lockdown), Debussy, Nancy Wilson, Björk, Ryan Power, Nobukazu Takemura, The Beatles, Dionne Warwick..."

Genevieve's relationship with the Brazilian guitarist and Thundercat collaborator Pedro Martins is also evident in the music, with Genevieve drawing inspiration from Brazilian legends of the '60s-'70s such as Beto Guedes, Toninho Horta, and Elis Regina that Pedro brought into her orbit.

Recorded on location in Mexico at El Desierto Studio on a recommendation from Thundercat keyboard maestro Dennis Hamm, Genevieve traveled with best pals Chiquita Magic (keyboards, vocals), Pedro Martins (guitars, vocals), Chris Fishman (keys), Louis Cole (drums, synth bass), Henry Halliwell (additional production) and Daniel Sunshine (engineer) to elevate her demos.

"The band made the music come alive with their skills, making all the written stuff more musical, adding ambient layers, choosing sounds that were perfect for the songs," says Genevieve. "They played beautiful solos too. I loved watching them get so into it because all of them have musical visions I respect."

Forever Forever will be released on Friday 17th March via Brainfeeder Records. In honor of the release, Genevieve will play a release show at LA's Echo featuring many of the above musicians.

"I'm celebrating with a big old show at the Echo," says Genevieve. "I hope every person in Los Angeles shows up."

Watch the new music video here:

US/EU/UK TOUR DATES

Mar 17 - The Echo, Los Angeles, CA (headline release show)

Mar 23 - The Commonwealth Room, South Salt Lake City, UT*

Mar 25 - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver CO*

Mar 26 - Boulder Theater, Boulder CO*

May 3 - Public Records, New York, NY (headline release show)

May 15 - Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland*

May 17 - Gorilla, Manchester, UK*

May 18 - SWX, Bristol, UK*

May 19 - Troxy, London, UK*

May 21 - Alte Feuerwache, Mannheim, Germany*

May 22 - Franz Mehlhose, Erfurt, Germany*

May 23 - La Cigale, Paris, France*

May 25 - De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium*

May 26 - Korjaamo, Helsinki, Finland*

May 28 - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern (Studion), Stockholm, Sweden*

*supporting Louis Cole

About Genevieve Artadi

Genevieve Artadi in an LA-based singer-songwriter, producer, archer, and Dr. Mario enthusiast ("I keep my Switch in my back pocket most days"). A creative tornado, Genevieve is known for being a force in KNOWER, Expensive Magnets, and her former band Pollyn, signing to Brainfeeder to release a sparkling solo album Dizzy Strange Summer in 2020. The following year she collaborated with Thundercat, Raedio, and Louis Cole on "Satellite Space Age Edition" for the Insecure Season 5 soundtrack (HBO).

Genevieve hails from the scarily talented crew that includes Louis Cole, Pedro Martins, Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes, Jacob Mann, and Chiquita Magic, bearing a similar foundation of classical and jazz traditions offset with a healthy punk attitude and passion for musical hybridity and fusion. S