VIDEO: Genevieve Artadi Shares Music Video For

Genevieve Artadi, a jewel of the LA DIY scene, has shared visuals for the track "All I Want For Now", which appears on her recently released LP Dizzy Strange Summer on Brainfeeder. The fiercely independent vocalist, composer and producer expands into the realms of animation and video direction with this poignant clip, giving sweet and thought-provoking visuals to one of the album's stand-out ballads.

Check out the video below!

On Dizzy Strange Summer, Genevieve Artadi offers a window into her ad-lib creativity and the LA community where it's been nurtured. This is the vocalist, composer and producer's second solo album, and it sees her stake out her own ground outside of her other groups KNOWER, Expensive Magnets and Everything's Under Control. She brings her own slant to the DIY LA scene that she's grown up in, melding influences from jazz, psychedelia, bossa nova and avant-garde electronics. Dizzy Strange Summer marks not only Artadi's debut on Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder imprint, but her first self-produced project released on any record label.

