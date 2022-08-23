VIDEO: Flo Milli Unleashes New Music Video for 'Big Steppa'

Flo Milli has released the new music video for "Big Steppa." Flo Milli's debut album "You Still Here, Ho?" is out now.

The video was directed by Amber Park, who has directed for Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Yachty, Chloe X Halle, Ty Dolla $Ign, Camila Cabello, and more.

With over half a billion streams to date, 22-year old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since.

Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with "In The Party" which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?

On the project, Flo exudes unapologetic confidence and empowers females with her experiences shared in her music, making her a relatable youth figure. The mixtape received critical support upon release from New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.

2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo Milli, as she kicked off the year being named a Spotify RADAR artist which was launched with her Kenny Beats-produced, Fiddler on The Roof sampling single "Roaring 20's."

Adding to her accolades, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's "I Am." Most recently Flo returned, paving a new era where she plans to pay homage to her favorite pop culture moments with powerful black females, launching singles "Ice Baby," "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute), and "Conceited." With this creative vision, Flo released her debut album You Still Here, Ho ? via RCA Records earlier this summer.

Watch the new music video here: