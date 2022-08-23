Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Flo Milli Unleashes New Music Video for 'Big Steppa'

Flo Milli's debut album "You Still Here, Ho?" is out now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Flo Milli has released the new music video for "Big Steppa." Flo Milli's debut album "You Still Here, Ho?" is out now.

The video was directed by Amber Park, who has directed for Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Yachty, Chloe X Halle, Ty Dolla $Ign, Camila Cabello, and more.

With over half a billion streams to date, 22-year old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since.

Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with "In The Party" which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?

On the project, Flo exudes unapologetic confidence and empowers females with her experiences shared in her music, making her a relatable youth figure. The mixtape received critical support upon release from New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.

2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo Milli, as she kicked off the year being named a Spotify RADAR artist which was launched with her Kenny Beats-produced, Fiddler on The Roof sampling single "Roaring 20's."

Adding to her accolades, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's "I Am." Most recently Flo returned, paving a new era where she plans to pay homage to her favorite pop culture moments with powerful black females, launching singles "Ice Baby," "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute), and "Conceited." With this creative vision, Flo released her debut album You Still Here, Ho ? via RCA Records earlier this summer.

Watch the new music video here:

VIDEO: Flo Milli Unleashes New Music Video for 'Big Steppa'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




From This Author - Michael Major


Kathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob BaldwinKathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob Baldwin
August 23, 2022

The award-winning, Detroit-native will hit several UK spots including Pizza Express Soho, The Pheasantry Chelsea and Hampstead Jazz Club. Kosins, known for her energetic and eclectic musical palette and distinguished international performance history, is thrilled to  return overseas. Check out the new single and tour dates now!
Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'
August 23, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!
Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch LineupChris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch Lineup
August 23, 2022

The BeachLife Ranch lineup of top talent includes: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, and more.
Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'
August 23, 2022

he Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Elijah Wolf released a new single “Holding This In.” The song was co-written by Josh Jaeger and continues his creative partnership with producer Sam Cohen who produced his 2021 single “Yesterday, With You” and full length album Brighter Lighting.
VIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES TrailerVIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Trailer
August 23, 2022

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. Watch the new video now!