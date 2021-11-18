VIDEO: Flo Milli & Rico Nasty Share 'Money' Music Video

One thing the Queen of Punk Rap doesn't play about is her fans and when they ask, they shall receive - so here we are today. Rico Nasty is back with a fierce burst of girl power energy on her eagerly awaited new single.

"Money (Feat. Flo Milli)" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; an official music video - directed by in-demand filmmaker Roxana Baldovin, who also brought the hit collaboration, "Tia Tamera" to life. The video features an assortment of surprises, including the launch of Rico's own Community fan number (+1 -202-519-1840).

Produced by legendary German electronic dance music DJ/producer Boys Noize (Frank Ocean, Skrillex, Snoop Dogg), "Money" sees Rico joining forces with feisty Mobile, AL-based rapper Flo Milli for what proves a bawdy, unadulterated banger unlike any other. The track - which interpolates classic samples from 2 Live Crew's "We Want Some Pussy" and Tone Loc's timeless "Wild Thing" - has already proven a viral favorite fueled in part by Rico teasing the track during fiery sets on the "King Vamp Tour" and performances at such festivals as Rolling Loud NYC and Outside Lands.

Indeed, fans around the world have been eagerly expecting the arrival of "Money," inspiring the recent #FloNasty hashtag blazing across social media platforms everywhere. Rico further ignited excitement by officially announcing "Money" earlier this week with an exclusive video announcement on Twitter.

"Money" comes days after the release of Rico Nasty's ToyQube Collectable figurine. The collaboration with acclaimed illustrative designer/animator Rhymezlikedimez, is available exclusively via mobile-first video shopping platform NTWRK. The track is supported by an exclusive "Money" merch drop and Rico's national takeover/premiere with Sirius/Hip Hop Nation which will be spinning the record through the weekend in celebration of the epic collaboration.

Watch the new music video here: