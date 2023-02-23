Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Flo Milli Performs 'Conceited' and 'Bed Time' for Vevo ctrl

The track is off her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Flo Milli as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of "Conceited" and "Bed Time" premiering today off her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?.

Previously, Flo Milli worked with Vevo for Ctrl performances of "In The Party" and "My Attitude," as well as a Ctrl.At.Home performance of "Weak." She was also named a 2020 Vevo Artist To Watch, performing "19" and "Not Friendly" for the series.

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Flo Milli's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

23 year old Alabama born rapper Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since.

Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here?, exuding unapologetic confidence and empowering females with experiences shared in her music. 2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo, as she was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's "I Am."

Most recently Flo returned, paving a new era where she pays homage to her favorite pop culture moments with powerful black females, launching singles "Ice Baby," "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute), and "Conceited." This creative vision culminated in her debut album, You Still Here, Ho? via RCA Records.

Watch the new performances here:



