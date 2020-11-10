VIDEO: FLYTE Share New Video For 'I've Got A Girl'

Tina Malone takes the lead role.

Tina Malone (who starred in the UK's Shameless) takes the lead role in Flyte's eerie new video "I've Got A Girl." The actress - who had escaped her hospital bed that day to be on the shoot - exclaimed on arrival "I love this song and I need to be allowed to work, otherwise I'll fing die!" The track, which premiered on Lauren Laverne's BBC 6 Music show and was picked up by, among other outlets, NPR's NMF is another peek behind the veil of Flyte's next big body of work.

Watch the video below!

To their intensely loyal fanbase, Flyte are something of a well kept secret. In recent times, Florence Pugh, Bon Iver, Paul Mescal and even Lewis Capaldi have all shown their love for the band. The trio moved to LA earlier this year to record with collaborators Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Ariel Pink), Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver) and mixing engineer Ali Chant (Aldous Harding). First releases "Easy Tiger" and "Losing You" served as an introduction to a remarkably poignant breakup record, following a tumultuous year for singer Will Taylor. "I've Got A Girl" depicts the eroding of a different kind of relationship; breaking up with a band member.

"Easy Tiger" landed on NPR's "New Music Friday" playlist and drew further accolades from, among others, DuJouruJour, Northern Transmissions, Atwood, Alice Magazine and We All Want Someone to Shout For who noted, "It continues the band on their unstoppable winning streak. They care over that lush romantic folk-driven rock sound, full of strings and other beautiful moments." Of "Losing You" Flood noted, "the song's lyrics match the video's nostalgic, heartbreaking appeal."

﻿September saw Flyte performing to 300 fans (socially distanced) on London's Parliament Hill in Hampstead Heath. As a continuation of creating intimate musical moments during lockdown, Flyte announced they'd be playing "Doorstep shows" to unsuspecting fans and have documented their journey on Instagram. You can watch here. Ardent film fans, throughout lockdown the trio also collaborated with Bafta winning director Mark Jenkins (Bait) on the visuals for "Easy Tiger" and "Losing You." With lockdown their limitation, the band worked with Mark on finding archive footage which would tell the story of both tracks, and interweave romantic heartbreak into the narrative.

The three secondary school friends Will Taylor, Jon Supran and Nick Hill, are renowned for their complex and rich vocal arrangements and melodies, with lyrics steeped in literary imagery; The Sunday Times calling their acclaimed debut record The Loved Ones "The Best British debut album of the year," but it was touring in California that recently took hold of their imagination. Inspired by their time in Laurel Canyon, the band recorded their next full-length record in LA, a much-needed new environment to confront the personally challenging subject matter written back home in London, and an opportunity to work with some of their musical heroes.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You