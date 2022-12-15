Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ethel Cain Shares 'Thoroughfare' Performance for VEVO DSCVR

Last week, she shared a transfixing performance of “A House In Nebraska.”

Dec. 15, 2022  

Ethel Cain shares a live rendition of "Thoroughfare," a track from her debut album, Preacher's Daughter, as part of VEVO DSCVR's Artists To Watch for 2023. Last week, she shared a transfixing performance of "A House In Nebraska."

Like the "Nebraska" performance, "Thoroughfare" is a slow burn. Joined by Colyer, Bryan De Leon, and her humble overalls, Cain sings of cross-country travels and the promise of love at the end of the road. As is the case with many an adventure, it's not always about the journey or the destination but the strangers you encounter along the way.

Earlier this week, Cain was announced as one of the opening acts on Caroline Polachek's upcoming US Tour. A seasoned opener for legends, Cain also appeared on Florence and the Machine's "Morning Elvis," a live rendition from her opening stint at the band's Colorado show at Ball Arena.

Ethel Cain 2022 Live Dates

April 1 - 2 - Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

May 12 - 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

*May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

*May 17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

*May 19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

*May 20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

*supporting Caroline Polachek

These accomplishments come at the end of a monumental year for Ethel Cain. Her debut album, Preacher's Daughter, drew widespread acclaim, accruing praise from outlets including the New York Times and NPR while leading to cover shoots with Paper, Crack, and High Snobiety.

This month, the album tops Year-End lists at Crack, Line of Best Fit, and Our Culture and appears on roundups from Billboard, Paste, and Uproxx. The soaring, undeniable single "American Teenager" likewise features on song lists from the Guardian, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and the LA Times.

The freshly released one-off single, "Famous Last Words," inspired by the film Bones and All, garnered additional praise from the NYT, Clash, and Stereogum, topping the latter's Songs of the Week column. As a result of Cain's success, VEVO's DSCVR platform named her as an Artist to Watch 2023 alongside equally exciting acts like Ice Spice, Glorilla, and FLO.

The recently concluded Freezer Bride Tour sold out venues across the States and Europe, where fans raptured at the altar of Mother Cain. In addition to her musical endeavors, Cain also emerged as a darling of the fashion world, appearing in campaigns by Givenchy and Calvin Klein.

With performances already confirmed for Ceremonia and Kilby Block Party festivals, expect the Gospel of Cain only to grow stronger in 2023.

Credit: Sam Leviton



