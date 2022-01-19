VIDEO: Emeli Sandé Releases 'Brighter Days' Single

Today, internationally-renowned British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé returns with a brand-new song, the uplifting "Brighter Days," and its accompanying video, available to stream and download now via Chrysalis Records.

Speaking of the new single, Emeli reveals: "'Brighter Days' is inspired by the truth that even in the darkest moments, there is always hope. We might have to dig deeper to feel it, but hope is always there. Staying anchored in hope and faith is our victory and defeat only comes when we lose sight of this power. 'Brighter Days' is an affirmation - it's a reminder of our collective power to make a choice and create our reality."

"The power of the collective mind is remarkable, and I believe that no matter the external circumstances forced upon us, we have dominion over the mind and spirit. Brighter days are coming. Stepping out of the darkness is within our control. Fear is not ours; pessimism does not belong to us; defeat is not our choice. We choose brighter days, and this song is the voice of hope, faith and love."

Brighter Days" follows the singles "Look What You've Done" and "Family" - Emeli's triumphant first tastes of fresh music in two years, introducing a new era, which she describes as "an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal", as well as recent collaborations with UK rap and grime giants including Bugzy Malone's 'Welcome to the Hood' and Ghetts' 'Sonya', featured on his Mercury Prize-nominated record Conflict of Interest. Other collaborations that span Emeli's career include Kendrick Lamar, Giggs, Loski, Wretch 32, Wiley, Jools Holland, Nile Rodgers and many more.

Last month saw the release of 'Acoustic,' featuring two new, stripped-back versions of "Look What You've Done" and "Family," beautifully showcasing the emotional and honest songwriting she has become known for. 'Acoustic' arrived alongside a video for "Look What You've Done (Acoustic Version)", which finds Emeli performing the song solo at the piano, where the self-produced song began to take shape.

Watch the new music video here: