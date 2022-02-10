VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Shares 'The Joker & the Queen' Music Video Trailer

Ed Sheeran has shared the music video teaser for "The Joker & the Queen," set to be released this Friday, February 11 at midnight GMT. The new release is a remix of the track off his recent "=" album, featuring Taylor Swift.

Swift and Sheeran recently collaborated on Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" on the tracks "Everything Has Changed" and "Run."

Ed Sheeran has consistently resonated with fans across the world with his peerless songcraft and exceptional music palate. With four multiplatinum, critically acclaimed albums under his belt - '+' (2011), 'x' (2014), '÷' (2017) and 'No.6 Collaborations Project' (2019) - Sheeran has amassed more than 60 billion streams and sold over 50 million albums, globally to date.

He is also one of only six artists to have three songs - "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," and "Shape Of You" - earn RIAA Diamond-certification, for sales equivalents exceeding 10 million in the US alone. An unparalleled live performer, Sheeran's most recent, two-year ÷ world tour made history becoming the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.

Watch the music video teaser here: