VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Reveals Official Video For 'South Of The Border' Feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has revealed the official video for "South of the Border" feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B - watch below!

The video was directed by Jason Koenig, who previously worked with Sheeran on his companion video clips for "Shape Of You," "Perfect," and "Galway Girl" off of his previous album, 2017's "÷." "South of the Border" is featured on Sheeran's latest LP, "NO. 6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release this past summer.

An irreverent take on the spy genre, the video stars Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Cardi B alongside Paul Karmiryan and model, Alexis Ren. Throughout the action-packed, light-hearted visual, we see two separate spies (played by Paul Karmiryan and Alexis Ren) set out on a mission to acquire Sheeran's prized possessions. Adopting classic spy movie twists and turns along the way, the cast head south of the border as they continue the chase.

In addition to "South of the Border," "NO. 6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT" is highlighted by chart-topping single "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber and follow-up "Beautiful People" feat. Khalid. Both singles are currently in the Top 10 on the Top 40 and Hot AC radio charts. Other collaborators on the 15-track album include Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton, Chance the Rapper, Meek Mill, H.E.R., Travis Scott, and more.

Last month, Sheeran wrapped up his record-breaking 'Divide' tour - officially named the highest-grossing and most attended of all time - with four homecoming shows at Chantry Park in Ipswich, England.





