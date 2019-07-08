VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Releases Music Video for 'Blow' Featuring Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran released the music video for "Blow," the song featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton from his "No. 6 Collaborations Project" album, which will be released on Friday.

The video for "Blow" was directed by Mars and does not feature any of the performers, whose roles are played by glammed up female doppelgangers. The music video was shot at The Viper Room in Los Angeles.

Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project is a 15-track album includes 22 collaborations from an all-star cast of Sheeran's favorite artists including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and many more.



'No.6 Collaborations Project' Tracklisting:

Beautiful People feat. Khalid South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy Best Part of Me feat. Yebba I Don't Care with Justin Bieber Antisocial feat. Travis Scott Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex Blow with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton





